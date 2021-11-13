People, vendors looking forward to a holiday fun-filled weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is that time of year again!

Coming up on the holiday season means plenty of fun people have missed out on just one year ago.

Events and festivals around our area are already getting a little bit more into the holiday spirit.

This weekend there are plenty of things to check out if you want to do some holiday shopping, or just kick off the holidays early.

After a holiday that felt anything but merry, the holiday spirit is on overdrive this year.

”Everything’s joyful,” said one person at the Southern Christmas Show.

And this weekend Charlotte is going to look a lot like Santa’s Workshop in the North Pole.

”This is awesome. Look around this is great,” said another.

Carowinds’ Winterfest, Ice Skating at WWC and Markets at 11′s Friendsgiving Festival—there’s plenty of family fun to be had.

”It is absolutely amazing,” said a person looking forward to enjoying the activities.

Markets at 11 have been happening all year but giving Charlotteans and beyond another chance to shop local.

There are plenty of vendors who are going to be at this event looking forward to bringing back the holiday spirit this season.

”Oh my gosh it is so great to get back out there and do these events,” said John Freeman, owner of Johnny Fly.

The glasses shop will make an appearance at the festival. He says missing out on events like these because COVID left a big gap.

”Really when we looked at the end of the year what was missing as far as our numbers, customers and growth it really came down to those pop-up numbers,” he explains.

Also setting up a tent in Ballantyne’s backyard is Lesley Pittman Thomas, owner of The Hemp Source.

”It’s really awesome. It’s a great experience. And it’s helped tremendously,” says Pittman Thomas.

COVID took her business completely online but you cannot be as merry and bright behind a computer screen.

”It helps us gain more clients it attracts more clients. And it lets them know that we are here in the city,” she said.

As everything is packed and ready for tomorrow, they both agree the excitement is not just in the air for their shoppers.

”We’re so excited to do this holiday season and get to do the popups,” said Freeman.

”It’s really great to get to see a community within a community,” said Pittman Thomas.

Event Hours:

Southern Christmas Show: Sun-Wed from 10 A.M to 6 P.M, All other days from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M

Carowinds Winterfest: Select nights from November 13 to January 9.

Ice Skating at the Whitewater Center: Available from November 11 to mid-February

Markets on Eleven Friendsgiving Festivalz: November 13 from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

