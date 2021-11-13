Man arrested after person dies from shooting at gas station in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after a person was found shot to death Friday at a gas station in north Charlotte.

Police said 32-year-old Demario Jamal Maye Wilson was arrested without incident Saturday.

He is charged with the death of 30-year-old Cornell Williams.

Wilson is facing murder and firearm by felon charges.

Demario Wilson (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Police said Williams was pronounced dead around 9:15 p.m. outside the Exxon gas station on North Tryon Street near Dalton Avenue.

Police said they responded to a welfare check on a person who was lying in the parking lot of the Exxon gas station. Officers said the person was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

