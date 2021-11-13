NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man arrested after person dies from shooting at gas station in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after a person was found shot to death Friday at a gas station in north Charlotte.

Police said 32-year-old Demario Jamal Maye Wilson was arrested without incident Saturday.

He is charged with the death of 30-year-old Cornell Williams.

Wilson is facing murder and firearm by felon charges.

Demario Wilson
Demario Wilson(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Police said Williams was pronounced dead around 9:15 p.m. outside the Exxon gas station on North Tryon Street near Dalton Avenue.

Police said they responded to a welfare check on a person who was lying in the parking lot of the Exxon gas station. Officers said the person was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Isiah Williamson has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and...
Man, woman charged in deadly shooting of man found in car at Charlotte gas station
Kannapolis Police: say the situation happened in front of Carver Elementary School. Police and...
Person shot multiple times near elementary school in Kannapolis, police say
Mooresville High School closes after apparent suicide on campus
Mooresville High School students return after apparent suicide on campus
Kannapolis Police: say the situation happened in front of Carver Elementary School. Police and...
Teen dies following shooting near Kannapolis school
School was released at 9 a.m., and Mooresville Police is at the school investigating.
Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide in bathroom

Latest News

An arrest was made after a shooting last night in west Charlotte left one person seriously...
Arrest made in south Charlotte shooting
Chef Ernie is preparing a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving
Chef Ernie is preparing a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving
Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at a Charlotte strip mall early Saturday morning.
Charlotte firefighters extinguish early morning strip mall fire
This weekend is packed with holiday-themed events and festivals.
People, vendors looking forward to a holiday fun-filled weekend in Charlotte