Cool today and chilly tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sunny Saturday will lead to a very clear and cool night!

Dry all weekend

Below freezing temps tonight

Another warm-up next week

Today will be sunny and cool. Highs will be running in the mid-60s, which is average for mid-November. Tonight will be chilly though. Lows will fall just below freezing for most of the WBTV viewing area. That includes Lancaster, Chesterfield, Anson and Richmond counties. You haven’t yet seen your first frost, so tonight could be the night.

First Alert Doppler Radar (First Alert Weather)

Sunday will be a cool one. Even with sun, the highs will only reach the upper 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will remain cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Then we moderate by the middle of the week and go back above average. Highs will return to the low 70s.

First Alert Doppler Radar (First Alert Weather)

Rain chances are scarce this week. The best chance for a shower will be on Thursday. Even that is only 20 percent.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.