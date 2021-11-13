NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte firefighters extinguish early morning strip mall fire

The fire’s cause is still under investigation
Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at a Charlotte strip mall early Saturday morning.
Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at a Charlotte strip mall early Saturday morning.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 50 Charlotte firefighters came together early Saturday morning to extinguish a strip mall fire off Bradford Drive.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Bradford Drive after reports of heavy smoke coming from the area. This strip mall contains a Boost Mobile store, Chicken King and other businesses.

The three-alarm fire took more than 50 firefighters and more than an hour to control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and estimate of damage to the building are under investigation.

