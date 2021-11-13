Charlotte firefighters extinguish early morning strip mall fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 50 Charlotte firefighters came together early Saturday morning to extinguish a strip mall fire off Bradford Drive.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Bradford Drive after reports of heavy smoke coming from the area. This strip mall contains a Boost Mobile store, Chicken King and other businesses.

Update: 2 Alarm fire in the 400 block of Bradford Dr. Is under control…. pic.twitter.com/I1pBsla2m0 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 13, 2021

The three-alarm fire took more than 50 firefighters and more than an hour to control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and estimate of damage to the building are under investigation.

