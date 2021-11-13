NC DHHS Flu
Biden bill would give local news outlets ‘shot in the arm’

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending bill includes a provision that, if it becomes law, would mark the first time the federal government has offered targeted support to local news organizations.

The help would come in the form of a payroll tax credit for companies that employ eligible local journalists.

The measure would allow newspaper, digital news outlets and radio and TV stations to claim a tax credit of $25,000 the first year and $15,000 the next four years for up to 1,500 journalists.

It’s a response to a growing alarm that the elimination of newsroom jobs is leaving communities without access to critical information.

