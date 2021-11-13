Arrest made in south Charlotte shooting
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest was made after a shooting last night near Charlotte’s South End that left one person seriously injured.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the 200 block of Fairwood Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. after an assault with a deadly weapon was reported.
When they got on scene, one person was found with a gunshot wound. They were taken to an area hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.
Officers charged Justin McClendon, 25, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
The name of the person shot has not yet been released.
