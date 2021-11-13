NC DHHS Flu
Arrest made in south Charlotte shooting

An arrest was made after a shooting last night in west Charlotte left one person seriously injured. (Source: AP)(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest was made after a shooting last night near Charlotte’s South End that left one person seriously injured.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the 200 block of Fairwood Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. after an assault with a deadly weapon was reported.

When they got on scene, one person was found with a gunshot wound. They were taken to an area hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.

Officers charged Justin McClendon, 25, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The name of the person shot has not yet been released.

