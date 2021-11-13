NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy from California

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:27 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.

Leo is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Yago is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pound. Yago also has a tattoo on his right eye.

They were last seen in a 2011 gray BMW 328i with California license plate 6NTU367

Authorities say Yago should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Isiah Williamson has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and...
Man, woman charged in deadly shooting of man found in car at Charlotte gas station
Kannapolis Police: say the situation happened in front of Carver Elementary School. Police and...
Person shot multiple times near elementary school in Kannapolis, police say
Mooresville High School closes after apparent suicide on campus
Mooresville High School students return after apparent suicide on campus
Kannapolis Police: say the situation happened in front of Carver Elementary School. Police and...
Teen dies following shooting near Kannapolis school
School was released at 9 a.m., and Mooresville Police is at the school investigating.
Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide in bathroom

Latest News

A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Medicare's...
Alzheimer’s drug cited as Medicare premium jumps by $21.60
This weekend is packed with holiday-themed events and festivals.
People, vendors looking forward to a holiday fun-filled weekend in Charlotte