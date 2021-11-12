Work begins to replace pipe damaged in massive water main break in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have begun removing and replacing the 36-inch water main pipe that was damaged during last month’s massive water main break in Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Water, work on replacing the pipe along Remount Road is expected to take place over the next few weeks. Customers may experience some short, momentary disruptions to service as a result of this repair, officials said.

The cause of the Oct. 18 pipe break is still undetermined, according to Charlotte Water. After the 36-inch pipe is replaced, crews will evaluate the remaining pipe for any possible defects.

The massive water main break along Remount Road shut down businesses, cut off the water supply and forced a Boil Water Advisory for thousands of residents.

Crews discovered the 36-inch concrete pipe located under Irwin Creek broken and spraying water several feet in the air.

The 36-inch pipe, which has been there since 1955, serves as a large transmission main that carries water several miles from the water treatment plant to neighborhoods in south Charlotte.

Reports of no water were received by Charlotte Douglas International Airport and several customers in Charlotte neighborhoods south of Interstate 85.

Crews responded by closing nearby valves and isolating the break. Low or no pressure areas were soon restored to full service at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officials said.

