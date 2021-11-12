NC DHHS Flu
Woman charged in connection with deadly shooting of man found in car at Charlotte gas station

The investigation started late Monday night after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers got a call that a man was shot at a gas station on Sugar Creek Road not far from Interstate 85.
Lazaria Hamilton
Lazaria Hamilton(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with the deadly shooting of a man who was found in a car at a gas station.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 20-year-old Lazaria Hamilton was interviewed by detectives and then charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Online records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office state she was arrested at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 11.

The investigation started late Monday night after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers got a call that a man was shot at a gas station on Sugar Creek Road not far from Interstate 85. Further investigation revealed that the shooting actually happened on Merlane Drive.

When police arrived, they said they found the man, identified as 42-year-old Lester Acevedo, in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, according to law enforcement.

Police say their investigation led them a few blocks away to an apartment complex off Merlane Drive, where they say Acevedo was shot.

Acevedo then pulled into the gas station parking lot on Sugar Creek Road, where he was located by another person who called 911, according to the CMPD.

This investigation is ongoing.

