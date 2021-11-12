Woman charged in car wreck that killed one, injured a child

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest was made yesterday in connection with a fatal car wreck that happened Sept. 1 in Rock Hill, S.C.

Sourattiya Chitpanya was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with felony DUI resulting in death and child endangerment with DUI.

Officers say Chitpanya was driving when she hit another car head-on at Springdale Road between Millhouse and Spring drives. The wreck killed the other car’s passenger and injured the driver and a three-year-old child.

Officers determined she was under the influence at the time.

Her bond hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12 in Rock Hill Municipal Court.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.