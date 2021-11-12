TRAFFIC ALERT: Car overturns in front of home in northwest Charlotte
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded after a car overturned right in front of a home early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte.
The accident happened on Bradford Drive, which is north of Freedom Drive.
Portions of Bradford Drive are closed down and some power lines are down. By 6:30 a.m., utility crews were on the scene.
WBTV is working to learn if there are any injuries and if the home sustained any damage.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.