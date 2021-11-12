TRAFFIC ALERT: Car overturns in front of home in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded after a car overturned right in front of a home early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte.

The accident happened on Bradford Drive, which is north of Freedom Drive.

Portions of Bradford Drive are closed down and some power lines are down. By 6:30 a.m., utility crews were on the scene.

⚠️ We're live on the scene of an accident on Bradford Drive (north of Freedom Dr) where a car is overturned in front of a home... @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/1h7UzM7iY1 — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) November 12, 2021

WBTV is working to learn if there are any injuries and if the home sustained any damage.

