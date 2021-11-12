NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car overturns in front of home in northwest Charlotte

The accident happened on Bradford Drive, which is north of Freedom Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded after a car overturned right in front of a home early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte.

The accident happened on Bradford Drive, which is north of Freedom Drive.

Portions of Bradford Drive are closed down and some power lines are down. By 6:30 a.m., utility crews were on the scene.

WBTV is working to learn if there are any injuries and if the home sustained any damage.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was released at 9 a.m., and Mooresville Police is at the school investigating.
Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide in bathroom
Kannapolis Police: say the situation happened in front of Carver Elementary School. Police and...
Person shot multiple times near elementary school in Kannapolis, police say
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates a Panthers touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals...
Cam Newton will meet with quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers
N.C. Attorney General reaches $20k settlement with Charlotte gas station accused of price...
N.C. Attorney General reaches settlement with Charlotte gas station accused of price gouging during Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Latest News

Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-77 in York County
Car overturns in front of home in northwest Charlotte
Car overturns in front of home in northwest Charlotte
One person was killed in a wrong-way crash late Tuesday night in York County, S.C.
One killed in wrong-way crash on I-77 in York County
General-purpose lane now open on I-485 between Rea and Providence roads
General-purpose lane now open on I-485 between Rea and Providence roads