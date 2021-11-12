‘Today it’s okay to celebrate the return of the most electric superstar this city’s ever seen’: Cam’s return the talk of the town in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cam Newton’s return to the Carolina Panthers was the talk of the town in Charlotte Thursday. The story dominated the conversations broadcasted by WFNZ Sports Radio.

Kyle Bailey, a sports talk radio host for WFNZ, celebrated his birthday Thursday and said the Newton story was the best gift he could have received. Bailey allowed WBTV to film the opening monologue he delivered Thursday afternoon as his show began.

“You already know what I’m opening the show with today,” said Bailey into his microphone. “There is one topic that is going to dominate the next four hours and Cameron Jerrell Newton is coming home.”

Bailey immediately addressed the significance of Thursday’s announcement. Newton is the Panthers all-time leading passer.

“The Panthers made the call. They worked up the contract. They sent the jet and look, Boogie’s back. It’s the biggest story in Charlotte. It’s the biggest story in the NFL, certainly one of the biggest stories in sports today,” said Bailey.

The news caught many Panthers fans by surprise. Jonathan Alexander, the Carolina Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer, broke the news that Newton was going to return to the Panthers. Alexander said he took was not expecting a reunion between the Panthers and Newton.

“I just didn’t think when Matt Rhule parted ways with him, I thought part of the reason he parted ways with him was he’s trying to establish a new culture,” explained Alexander in an interview with WBTV.

Newton captained the Panthers for the better part of a decade before being released by the team in 2020. During his first stint with the team, Newton led the Panthers to multiple playoff appearances and a Super Bowl. He was named the league’s MVP in 2015, the year he took the team to Super Bowl 50.

“We can talk about the wins and losses. We can project the matchups. You can be hopeful about the final eight games or you can be skeptical about what Cam has left in the tank. Both are reasonable and completely expected, but today it’s okay to celebrate the return of the most electric superstar this city’s ever seen,” said Bailey.

