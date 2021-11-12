NC DHHS Flu
Three more streets to be renamed because of white supremacy, Confederacy ties, City of Charlotte says

The new street names will become effective on Jan. 21, 2022
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte announced Friday that three more streets will have new names because of their ties to white supremacy and the Confederacy.

The City of Charlotte says Aycock Lane will be renamed Wall Street; Jackson Avenue will become Cross Trail Drive; and Zebulon Avenue will become Yellowstone Drive. The existing Yellowstone Drive will be extended.

The new street names will become effective on Jan. 21, 2022.

The City of Charlotte’s Legacy Commission is in charge of recommending street name changes and reimagining civic spaces “to create a new symbolic landscape that is representative of the dynamic and diverse city Charlotte has become and reflective of the inclusive vision it strives to achieve,” according to the City of Charlotte’s website.

The Legacy Commission believes that the continued memorialization of slave owners, Confederate leaders, and white supremacists on street signs does not reflect the values that Charlotte upholds today and is a direct affront to descendants of the enslaved and oppressed African Americans who labored to build this city,” the City of Charlotte says.

The final streets to be renamed due to their ties to white supremacy and the Confederacy are Hill Street, Morrison Boulevard, Barringer Drive and Stonewall Street

Residents and business owners who live on Hill Street and Morrison Boulevard are currently submitting new name suggestions.

