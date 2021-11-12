Teen dies following shooting near Kannapolis school
A teen has died following a shooting near an elementary school in Kannapolis Thursday afternoon.
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
According to authorities, 17-year-old Logan Broome, of Kannapolis, died from injuries sustained in the shooting on East C. Street. Police say the shooting did not happen at G.W. Carver Elementary School or on school property.
Police said the victim was shot in a car and then airlifted to Atrium Main.
No suspects have been named at this point.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at (704) 920-4000. Residents can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com.
