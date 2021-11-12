Sunny skies continue this weekend, yet you will need a jacket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dry cold front will bring cooler air into the Carolinas this weekend, and provide snow flurries for the NC mountains early Saturday.

Dry and cool conditions continue into early next week, with a warming trend by midweek next week.

The next best chance for rain is not until late next week.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Cold mornings and cool afternoons this weekend.

Back around 70° by midweek next week.

Next best chance for rain: late next week.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Jason Myers Friday evening forecast (WBTV)

Another cold front will move through the region, with no rain expected, overnight into Saturday morning, ushering in colder air for the weekend.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with morning low temperatures around 40 degrees and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s.

The mountains can expect Saturday morning temperatures in the lower 30s with some snow flurries, with afternoon sunshine and highs only around 40 degrees.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with chilly conditions.

Sunday morning low temperatures will be in the lower 30s around Charlotte with upper 50s for the afternoon.

The NC mountains will have Sunday morning lows in the mid-20s, with highs only in the mid-40s.

Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures continue for early next week, with low temperatures in the 30s, and highs in the upper 50s for Monday, and lower 60s for Tuesday.

High temperatures get back around 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.

Another cold front will move into the Carolinas by next Friday with another chance for scattered rain.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go.

You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.