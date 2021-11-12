NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new congressional district, representing part of Mecklenburg County

In this photo provided by Cawthorn campaign staffer Patrick Sebastian, Madison Cawthorn speaks...
In this photo provided by Cawthorn campaign staffer Patrick Sebastian, Madison Cawthorn speaks to supporters, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Hendersonville, N.C. Cawthorn won Tuesday's Republican primary runoff for a western North Carolina congressional seat over President Donald Trump's endorsed candidate for the nomination. (Patrick Sebastian/Cawthorn Campaign via AP) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - Rep. Madison Cawthorn says he’ll run in a new congressional district under North Carolina’s newly approved map.

His Thursday night announcement to run in a redder district was a strategic move to thwart the chances of GOP state House Speaker Tim Moore.

Moore said shortly thereafter that he would seek reelection as the House leader and would not pursue a congressional run.

Cawthorn, 26, said in a Twitter video that he will be running for Congress in the 13th District, which serves part of Mecklenburg County.

“Knowing the political realities of the 13th district, I’m afraid that another establishment, go-along-to-get-along Republican would prevail there. I will not let that happen,” Cawthorn said in the video. “I will be running for Congress in the 13th congressional district.”

N.C.’s Madison Cawthorn becomes first person born in the 1990s to be elected to Congress

Looming over the March 2022 primary is a pair of lawsuits from voting rights groups accusing Republicans of partisan and racial gerrymandering.

North Carolina legislators finalize redistricting maps

If the congressional map holds up in court, Republicans would likely win 10 or 11 of the 14 districts up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections.

Cawthorn doesn’t live in the newly formed 13th district stretching across the southwestern part of the state outside the city of Charlotte. He presently represents voters in the 11th, North Carolina’s westernmost district, where his Henderson County home would be in the 14th, one of three areas considered somewhat competitive for Democrats in 2022.

“This move is not an abandonment,” Cawthorn said to voters he will no longer represent. “In fact, quite the opposite. It is a move to take more ground for constitutional conservatism. In my heart, I represent North Carolina as a whole, not some arbitrary line that some politician drew this cycle.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was released at 9 a.m., and Mooresville Police is at the school investigating.
Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide in bathroom
Kannapolis Police: say the situation happened in front of Carver Elementary School. Police and...
Person shot multiple times near elementary school in Kannapolis, police say
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
WBTV Investigates
City of Charlotte fixes huge lip in sidewalk, denies woman’s claim after she was injured from fall
N.C. Attorney General reaches $20k settlement with Charlotte gas station accused of price...
N.C. Attorney General reaches settlement with Charlotte gas station accused of price gouging during Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Latest News

Governor Cooper grants Dontae Sharpe’s pardon request
Three more Charlotte streets to be renamed because of white supremacy, Confederacy ties
Three more streets to be renamed because of white supremacy, Confederacy ties, City of Charlotte says
FILE - Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) reacts at he is introduced before an NFL football game...
‘Let’s get to work’; Cam Newton talks return, gratitude of being back with the Carolina Panthers
Man dies following three-car crash in east Charlotte