Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-77 in York County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an overnight crash in York County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday just north of Fort Mill on Interstate 77.

Troopers say a person walking along the roadway was hit by an SUV. That person was then hit by another SUV.

The name of the victim has not been released, but troopers say the person is 21 years old.

It’s unclear if either of the drivers will be facing charges.

