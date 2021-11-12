ONE YEAR LATER: Repairs continue after historic Alexander Co. flooding that killed 6

This article has 331 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 39 seconds.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One year ago, historic flooding in Alexander County led to multiple deaths and devastation at the Hiddenite Family Campground.

Five people were swept away from the site in Alexander County. A sixth person was also killed in a crash after a bridge was out - covered by high water.

WBTV’s cameras were rolling as the waters raged through the campground. Approximately 33 people ended up being rescued.

Gary Herman, public information officer for Alexander County, said he still can’t stop tearing up when he talks about what happened.

He says though the recovery progress has continued, much of the community still hurts for the families of the six people who were killed, including a 1-year-old boy. His grandfather did everything he could to try and hold onto him in the rising floodwaters.

“I know the grandfather was just shaken up terribly, but the boy was in his arms and the floodwaters carried him away from him so ... I’m getting emotional this morning, one year later,” Herman said. “Of course, the main thing at the end of the day is we lost six of our people. And that’s what hurts and stings the most. We all saw this anniversary coming and it’s still fresh. It’s only been a year.”

The Hiddenite Family Campground still has not reopened and officials with the county say though progress has been made on the dozens of roads that were washed out, the cleanup and recovery continues.

When those floodwaters came, more than 50 roads were compromised, and four bridges were washed out. This was all while first responders were trying to locate family members, save people from homes, and more.

Now, a year later, most of the 16 roads that had to be repaired are repaired. One of the biggest jobs, Cheatham Ford Road, is set to be completed by the end of December, best case scenario.

