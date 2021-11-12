Mooresville High School students expected to return after apparent suicide on campus

This article has 180 words with a read time of approximately 54 seconds.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students at Mooresville High School are expected to return to campus Friday after an apparent suicide on campus earlier this week.

Students were sent home early Wednesday morning after the apparent suicide in the bathroom. They were not in class Thursday for Veterans Day.

Counselors will be on hand for students who need to speak with someone.

WBTV has not yet learned the name of the student who died.

A prayer vigil is planned for this weekend at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church to support the students of Mooresville High. It’s scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 454 Fieldstone Road in Mooresville.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

