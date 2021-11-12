Mooresville butcher shop sees jump in meat prices

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re about 2 weeks away from Thanksgiving and many are concerned this year’s feast is going to be a lot more expensive.

You may have noticed the higher prices at the grocery store as inflation surges.

The average price of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs has gone up 11.9 % from a year ago.

For tenderloin or ribeye at Lake Norman Butchery, you’d expect to pay about $30 a pound.

Right now, you can expect to shell out about $10 more than that, and the price jumps are happening across the board.

There’s no other way to slice it.

According to owner Samuel Buttine, “It’s been prices that I’ve never historically seen. I’ve been in the industry for over 25 years now, and everything is at all-time highs.”

Buttine says, across the board, meat prices have increased by roughly 8 to 10 percent.

“You’re seeing huge spikes in our middle meats and our prime cuts like filets, your ribeye’s, your strips.”

Buttine says, you could usually get a filet for $15, now you’re looking at around $22 a piece.

Turkeys are slightly more, and they’re actually sold out.

Buttine says, there are ways you can save by swapping one meat for another.

“While yes a filet is incredibly expensive right now, you can still get a prime ranch steak for under $7 a steak, you can get a prime sirloin for under $7 a steak.”

The sticker shock doesn’t look like it’s stopping customers as the place has been pretty busy all day.

According to customer Kim Wharton, “I still think we’re going to eat meat and when we do we’re going to come here and get good quality meat no matter what the price is.”

Maybe meat isn’t your thing. You’re still not off the hook.

Buttine says, seafood prices are also up.

Their king crab is $80 a pound when it’s usually half that price.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.