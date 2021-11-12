Midday Update: Cooler temperatures on the way for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our first cold front has moved east and a couple more will allow for a much cooler seven-day forecast.

Dry, mostly sunny Friday

Cooler weekend ahead

Dry conditions last through 7-day

We’re done with the rain and much drier conditions have worked in for the end of the workweek. Highs will top out on either side of 70° this afternoon, and lows will bottom out in the low 40s Saturday morning. Although another cold front will move overhead into the start of the weekend, rain is not anticipated! The main impact you’ll notice will be the much cooler temperatures that work into the region.

Highs will only reach the low 60s Saturday afternoon and the upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Morning lows are back to near freezing Sunday morning through the middle of next week! Although temperatures will fluctuate next week, dry conditions are set to persist through the end of the 7-day forecast.

Have a great weekend!

