Man dies following three-car crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died of his injuries from a crash in east Charlotte.

Police say 83-year-old Allen McRae died following a three-car wreck on the morning of Nov. 10 on Billy Graham Parkway.

Officers said when they arrived, a 2017 Nissan Sentra had heavy front-end damage, a 2003 Ford Ranger had front and rear damage and a 2013 Nissan Rogue with minor rear-end damage caused by the crash.

McRae, the driver of the Sentra, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said their preliminary investigation sowed that both the Ford Ranger and Nissan Rogue were stopped at the red light in the same lane on Billy Graham Parkway at West Boulevard when the Nissan Sentra was also traveling in the same lane failed to stop and collided into the rear of the Ford Ranger, causing the Ford Ranger to hit the back of the Nissan Rogue.

After colliding with the Ford Ranger, the Nissan Sentra veered to the right side of the road, striking a utility pole, according to police.

