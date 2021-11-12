NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested in Florida, charged with carjacking and kidnapping two minors who escaped in Chester County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken into custody in Florida after deputies responded in Chester County to two minors who were knocking on doors claiming they were carjacked and kidnapped, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested and charged Curtis Tompkins, from Greenwood, S.C., with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, carjacking, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tompkins was taken into custody in Putnum County, Florida after officers found the stolen 2012 Chevy Camaro. Following a short pursuit, he was arrested, according to deputies.

Chester County deputies said the two minors were knocking on doors on the morning of November 8 in the area of Mountain Gap Road and Highway 97, saying they had their car stolen at gunpoint.

The minors told offers that around 9 p.m. on November 7, they were fueling their car at a gas station in Clinton, S.C. when a Black man, identified as Tompkins, asked for a ride and showed them a large amount of money.

They agreed to give Tompkins a ride before he pulled out a gun, according to deputies. Deputies said the minors told them Tompkins took one of their cellphones and ordered them around, saying he would hurt them if they didn’t obey. They stopped in Richfield, S.C. to refuel before Tompkins took control of the car, according to deputies.

Deputies said they traveled on Mountain Gap Road toward Highway 97, and then Tompkins stopped the car, and told one of the minors to get out, and the other to stay.

According to officers, both minors took off, as did Tompkins in the Camaro.

Tompkins was located in the Camaro in Putnam County Florida where he was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Tompkins is being held in the Putnam County Florida Detention Center awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

