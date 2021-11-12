Livingstone College partners with schools to address lack of Black teachers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Think back to your school years.

What did your teachers look like?

Chances are, they were mostly white women. You’ve probably never had a Black man as a teacher.

Jemayne King, a professor at Johnson C. Smith University says it’s something he’s noticed with students.

“I was walking around the classroom. I made eye contact with one of my students who was a young lady and she had this weird look on her face. I asked her, ‘Is everything OK?’ And she said to me, ‘Oh I’m sorry. You’re my first male black teacher.’ And I’m like, ‘In college?’ And she said, ‘In my life.’”

Federal data shows about seven percent of America’s public school teachers are Black. Fewer than two percent are Black men.

Having a teacher who looks like you matters.

According to a 2017 study, having at least one Black teacher in elementary school cuts the high school dropout rates of low-income Black boys by 39 percent. It raises college aspirations among poor students by 19 percent.

So how do we get more Black men into the classroom?

Look no farther than Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary School in Salisbury. Local college students are embedding with classrooms there to build a foundation for their careers. It’s called the Accelerate Rowan Lab School Program.

“We have 10 master teachers along with 10 apprentices that work with them. They are here for the entire school year,” says teacher Jena Horm, “In a normal college course, you get a 14- to 16-week student teaching period. So, they get more time in the classroom. They get to see what goes on in the background of a classroom.”

The program lasts for 10 months. It’s about 30 hours per week. It comes with a $20,000 stipend.

The mission runs deeper than that, though.

This year, Livingstone College, an HBCU, joined the program. The first and only student to join it is Melvin Stewart. He’s a senior. He’s a football player and track athlete. Now he’s a fifth-grade teacher, too.

Jamie: Do you get more nervous playing in a football game or running a track meet or standing in front of these kids trying to teach themselves?

Melvin: Oh, definitely a game.

Jamie: Really?

Melvin: These guys - they’re not hurting anybody.

He’s not nervous, but he definitely knows he’s playing a big role in these children’s lives right now.

Melvin: I see some aspects where a lot of Black males aren’t really encouraged to be teachers. People are surprised when they find out I want to be. They laugh at the idea. There’s not a lot of encouragement out there to become a teacher. Black boys are either pushed into a profession of athletics, or like a high reach - like a doctor or a lawyer or something. They’re shooting high, but just not in this direction.

Jamie: So, you’ve had some people kind of like, question you or almost laugh that you want to be an elementary school teacher?

Melvin: Yeah, everyone gets a good chuckle out of it when I tell them I’m an elementary teacher.

Jamie: How does that make you feel though?

Melvin: Ah, I like it. It makes me feel like I’m not just an average elementary teacher. I like that I’m something different to see walking in the room.

Jamie: Trying to put more Black male teachers in the classroom, how important is that to you?

Melvin: I feel like it’s very important because walking into the school, you can already tell, there are not many people that look like me around here. There are not many teachers that look like me everywhere. I just feel the presence of a Black male in the classroom can help in ways a lot of us don’t think about.

Jamie: What do you mean by that? What are some ways that some of us don’t think about?

Melvin: I feel like Black males growing up already in the classroom, them having someone other than any male that they hang around or at home, just some other male in a regular environment is kind of stable for them, and creates just a better upbringing.

Jamie: Why is representation so important, do you think?

Melvin: Because I feel like they need to see it, so they can know that they can achieve it.

Melvin’s certainly making an impression on the students already. His mentor teacher, Jena Horm, says she can see it.

Jamie: How’s Melvin doing?

Jena: He’s doing very well. Every day is a learning process. Every day he is learning something new to add to his repertoire.

Jamie: To be part of this program and to bring Black males into this profession, why do you think that’s important?

Jena: I have been at Koontz now for 13 years. We have a dynamic of students here, who may not necessarily see that positive real male role model. That’s what Mr. Stewart is bringing to the table here, is a positive male role model for each of these fine young students to see.

Jamie: Do you notice an impression being made? Especially with the boys?

Jena: Yes. Right. It is definitely an impressionable year for the students. This is a relationship and a connection that these students can make in the classroom, especially the boys who have yet to have a male in the classroom. So, they are able to easily connect with him on a different level than just educator. They get to get personal with him as well.

Jamie: They can relate right?

Jena: Yes, that’s pretty cool.

Jamie: For your school to be involved in this, how important is that? How’s that make you feel?

Jena: It is absolutely phenomenal.

So, what’s next?

Melvin wants to become a full-time teacher when he graduates.

As for the program, Livingstone College says it’s expecting more students to get involved in fall 2022. Two students have already met the qualifications.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.