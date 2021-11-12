Large hog named ‘Papa Pig’ rescued after blocking road, breaking owner’s trailer in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Office deputies had quite an interesting evening on Thursday as a large pig blocked two lanes at Old York Road at Earnest Drive in York.

The ‘road hog’ caused onlooker delays and deputies had to shut two lanes down on the road.

Deputies stayed with the pig, making sure it was safe until it was found. They were going to call animal control if nobody came.

Once the pig’s owners arrived, they attempted to load him up and take him home, and said his name was ‘Papa Pig.’

However, Papa Pig was so big that he broke the trailer his owners had and YCSO had to get a horse trailer to help.

York County’s Mounted Patrol Commander Mark McCarter arrived on the scene and wrangled Papa Pig up in less than three minutes.

“Mr. Pig is safely out of the road and on his way home,” the YCSO said.

UPDATE: The owners of this ‘road hog’ have been found and are loading him and taking him home. Thank everyone for helping us out with this. #YCSONews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/rMFWPykmWO — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 12, 2021

UPDATE: Papa Pig was wrangled up in less than three minutes by our Mounted Patrol Commander Mark McCarter. Mr. Pig is safely out of the road and on his way home. #Traffic #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/YXxica1GWR — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.