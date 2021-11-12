‘Hunger doesn’t take a vacation’; Nonprofits in need of food donations amid supply chain issues, inflation affecting popular items

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nonprofit organizations are feeling the pinch of inflation and low supply this holiday season.

Bethany McDonald is the Executive Director at Hearts Beat as One Foundation.

The nonprofit runs a weekly food pantry and also donates tents, clothes, toiletries, and time to support the homeless community.

McDonald says the last month has been slow for donations.

“Our numbers are going up of people in need but our donations are going down,” McDonald said.

They’re not the only nonprofit feeling the strain of supply chain issues and inflation on food costs.

Loaves and Fishes - Friendship Trays in Charlotte is also relying on more donations as supplies of items are dwindling.

“We’re not ordering a case of canned beans, we’re trying to order a tractor-trailer load and that’s hard to come by,” said Loaves and Fishes - Friendship Trays CEO Tina Postel.

Postel says they are doing Thanksgiving meals for families in need but rising meat costs are making it harder to get turkeys.

“The price of meat, turkeys, ground beef you name it the price of meat has just skyrocketed. It’s hard to get your hands on mass quantities or turkeys and we will be feeding mass quantities of people this holiday season.”

Postel says they are always accepting donations and are encouraging people in the community to support them.

“We have an active drive right now asking the community to please just pick up an extra turkey, or two, or ten and bring them here to our warehouse Monday through Friday 8:30-4:30 or even on Saturday mornings. Swing by with your family and do something generous. Make this Thanksgiving that much more enjoyable not just for your own family but every family in our community,” Postel says.

Hearts Beat as One Foundation has a food drive every Wednesday where they donate large bags of non-perishable items. McDonald says they are in dire need of fresh produce like potatoes, vegetables, and fruit to create balanced meals for families.

In addition, they also need propane tanks for people who are homeless across the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

“Tents, sleeping bags, all of that’s going to be a problem with the numbers going up in the encampments again,” McDonald said.

For more information on how to donate money, food, clothing, or other items to Hearts Beat as One, click here.

Loaves and Fishes - Friendship Trays is located at 648 Griffith Road and accepts donations Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. You can click here to see what items they need and other ways to donate.

