First Alert: Sunshine-filled weekend, but a cooling trend in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last night’s welcome rain has now pushed away, and we’ll enjoy a sunshine-filled Friday with mild afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunshine back in the forecast

Temperatures trending down

Rain chances back down too

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Clear skies are forecast tonight. Evening temperatures in the 50s will back down to the upper 30s to lower 40s early Saturday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to gradually back down over the weekend. Sunshine will dominate Saturday with seasonal afternoon readings in the mid 60s before cooling off to the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

A seasonal Saturday will be followed by a chilly Sunday. (Source: WBTV)

Looking well down the road, the long-range outlook calls for well-below average chilly weather across the Carolinas early next week, with highs mainly in the 50s and lows in the 30s Monday and Tuesday.

By midweek, we’re forecasting high temperatures to jump back above normal, with upper 60s to lower 70s expected Wednesday and Thursday. Rain is not in the forecast any day next week through Wednesday, though there is a small shower chance forecast for Thursday.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.