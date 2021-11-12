NC DHHS Flu
Deer hits Union County school bus, students injured, officials say

The deer hit the bus and busted out some of the windows, district officials said.
A deer knocked out two windows of a Union County school bus Friday morning.
A deer knocked out two windows of a Union County school bus Friday morning.(Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Injuries were reported after a deer hit a Union County school bus Friday morning, district officials said.

According to Union County Public Schools, 22 students were on board the bus, which serves Forest Hills High and East Union Middle schools.

The deer hit the bus and busted out some of the windows, district officials said.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened on Medlin Road and the animal broke out two windows.

District officials said five students were treated at the scene for minor injuries. None were taken to the hospital and all went to school following the bus accident.

