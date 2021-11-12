Deer hits Union County school bus, some students suffer injuries, district says

This article has 76 words with a read time of approximately 22seconds.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Some students suffered injuries after a deer hit a Union County school bus Friday morning, district officials said.

According to Union County Public Schools, 22 students were on board the bus, which serves Forest Hills High and East Union Middle schools.

The deer hit the bus and busted out some of the windows, district officials said.

They added that the students’ injuries were minor.

