Crash involving afterschool program bus causes delays in Fort Mill

According to the Fort Mill School District, there was a crash involving an afterschool program bus from Doby’s Bridge Elementary School on the Fort Mill Parkway.
According to the Fort Mill School District, there was a crash involving an afterschool program bus from Doby’s Bridge Elementary School on the Fort Mill Parkway.(Provided via CN2)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving an afterschool program bus caused some traffic delays in Fort Mill Friday afternoon.

According to the Fort Mill School District, there was a crash involving an afterschool program bus from Doby’s Bridge Elementary School on the Fort Mill Parkway.

There were no injuries among students or staff and school officials say all parents of students involved have been contacted.

The crash caused severe traffic issues on the parkway and officials said there was a possibility of delays with afternoon bus routes and car rider pick-ups.

