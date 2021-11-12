NC DHHS Flu
Cam Newton arrives with teammates after rejoining the Carolina Panthers

The video is only six seconds long but it already tells a story, with Newton smiling and clearly happy to be back in Charlotte.
By Sharonne Hayes and Brad Dickerson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers tweeted out video of quarterback Cam Newton arriving with the Panthers late Friday morning.

The video is only six seconds long but it already tells a story, with Newton smiling and clearly happy to be back in Charlotte.

Outside of Bank of America Stadium Friday, people were seen in their Newton jerseys and the fans are saying they are pumped and it was high time for Cam to come back home.

Fans said Thursday’s announcement that Cam Newton had officially passed the physical and signed the contract was a shock, but a good one.

NFL Network is reporting that Newton has a one-year-deal with the Panthers worth up to $10 million for the rest of the year.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he spoke to the quarterback on the phone Tuesday night about the return and he “emphatically” said yes.

Now, fans say they’re going to make it a point to be here to see Cam in action.

“Delighted, excited. Didn’t want him to leave to start with and want him to finish here so totally thrilled,” fan Misty Bickerly said.

“With the losses we’ve had last couple of games, it was kinda like ‘Is this season going to be a wash?’ But now that he’s back, I feel like we’ve got a shot and, if nothing else, we’ve got the energy back. And I feel like this team needed that,” fan Jackson Williams said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

