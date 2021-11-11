‘Welcome back, baby’: Panthers fans celebrate Cam Newton’s return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the return of Cam Newton to the Carolina Panthers, fans quickly made their way to Bank of America Stadium to celebrate.

“I knew once he was in here, he was going to sign that contract. I’m going to be standing right here just to clap for everybody to let them know they did a good job,” said Simon G. “Thank you Panthers organization, you guys did the right thing. We got Cam back, welcome back, baby!”

He says Thursday’s news felt like an early gift from Santa Claus.

Hey @Panthers, got someone who says he’s staying out here at #BOA until he can tell someone, “thank you.”



Says today is an early Christmas gift. @WBTV_News #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/IvXZKbz2ms — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) November 11, 2021

“Christmas came early, thank you Santa, thank you!” he said.

As players made their way from practice, fans were there cheering them on.

If you guessed they were wearing Newton’s No. 1 jersey, you would be correct.

“I was just going crazy. I was so excited, it was unbelievable. I would have never expected him to land him as a free agent and come back to us,” said 14-year-old Preston Pruitt.

Inside the stadium, the scoreboard read, “He’s back!”

Here's a look at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte right now. https://t.co/r783JGC5OP pic.twitter.com/vBXMwNRoin — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) November 11, 2021

It’s a feeling fans hope will lead to a change in the current 4-5 record.

“I’m excited. This is the best move so far. Hopefully, this turns the season around and make the playoffs,” added Ivan Jones.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.