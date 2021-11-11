Utility bills expected to surge this winter as inflation hits homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is not as easy to cut out electricity and warmth through the winter.

A September survey by the U-S Census Bureau says 22 percent of families go without food or medicine so they can pay for a utility bill to stay warm through the winter.

For the past year, American prices climbed 6.2 percent. That is the biggest surge in 30 years. If you roll back the clocks to 1990, that year the world wide web launched. The handheld game boy was all the rage. In November, American consumers were in the same spending bind as us right now.

”I don’t think it’ll get up to $1000 but we don’t know,” says one person worried about the increasing prices.

The high prices are hitting you where it hurts—at home. What most would call a haven could now be seen as a money pit with increasing utility bills.

”Don’t like it but it is what it is I guess at this point,” says Scott McMullen.

”I feel sorry for the people that have children because they don’t like the dark,” says another person.

You probably do not think about it much when you flip a switch in your house, but the rising prices for energy will probably have you thinking twice.

So what is causing the rise? Experts say inflation—particularly because the price of what is used to heat your house is increasing. Because of this, people should expect a 30 to 50 percent increase in their utility bill this winter if they use heating oil or natural gas.

People WBTV talked to were not surprised about the hikes but you might be surprised what someone could be paying.

Most houses use natural gas and electricity which make up nearly 50 percent and more than 45 percent of how Americans get their heat respectively. For natural gas, you can expect a 30 percent increase by paying $726 out of pocket. For electricity, a smaller six percent increase but still about a $1200 payout this winter. For those older homes using heating oil, someone can expect a more than 40 percent increase with bills coming in well over $1700.

”No I don’t want to pay that. Thank goodness I’m able to pay that. But there’s gonna be so many people that are not gonna be able to pay it,” says that concerned person, who would not provide his name.

Some might think twice about flipping that switch over to heat this winter and you may want to grab some warmer clothes instead. Weather experts are predicting this could be a colder winter across some parts of the country this year. The Carolinas might not see that here since NOAA predicts the states will get warmer than average temperatures this year but still people are preparing to have their utility bills hit their pockets hard.

”It’s a concern but what are you going to do at this point you just have to drive and move forward,” says McMullen.

So how can people get around footing a bill that high? Experts with the U.S. Department of Energy say there are a few money-saving tips you can try this winter. Lowering your thermostat by 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours can help save 10 percent a year, according to them. Keeping windows locked and using towels or blankets as insulation are also good ways to save money, according to a study from the University of Arkansas. It might sound unusual but spinning your fan clockwise can help keep rooms warmer.

Other tips to consider:

-Keep up maintenance on your HVAC systems

-Change your hot water heater

-Caulk anything that is not

