Survey shows pandemic has made it harder to make basic decisions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you have a tough time making decisions?

You aren’t the only one.

We’re On Your Side Tonight telling you to make a decision already.

The pandemic has apparently made it harder for Americans to just make basic decisions.

And it’s affecting certain adults more than others.

We’ve got three things to know about it.

Thing one is where this all is coming from.

This is according to a new survey by the American Psychological Association. It surveyed more than 3,000 Americans in August.

Thing two is what they found.

More than half of people said they’re struggling with daily tasks.

About a third said they’re so stressed by the pandemic that sometimes they can’t even make a basic decision.

And about a third said it’s been more stressful to make daily decisions and big life decisions than it was before the pandemic.

And this is especially something younger adults are feeling.

That brings us to thing three.

Sixty percent of younger adults said the pandemic made them rethink their whole life.

Most of them say all the uncertainty around the future stresses them out.

About half said it feels impossible to plan for the future.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.