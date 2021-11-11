StarMed, CMS team up to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Healthcare is partnering with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at five CMS school locations for anyone ages 5 and older.

Patients at each CMS location can receive the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to StarMed.

The vaccinations are provided at no cost to the individual, with or without insurance.

Patients also can be tested for the COVID-19 virus at each of the CMS locations.

There is no cost for the test.

Registration for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at the five CMS locations is available at starmed.care.

StarMed staff will offer the vaccinations and testing at these CMS locations, with hours of operation:

Rocky River High School , 10505 Clear Creek Commerce Dr., Mint Hill, NC 28227, (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Garinger High School , 1100 Eastway Dr., Charlotte, NC 28205, (8 a.m.- 2 p.m.)

James Martin Middle School , 7800 IBM Dr. Charlotte, NC 28262, (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Waddell Language Academy , 8300 Nations Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217, (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Barnette Elementary School, 13659 Beatties Ford Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078, (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

