NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

StarMed, CMS team up to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at schools

The shot comes in two doses over a three-week period
The shot comes in two doses over a three-week period(WLUC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Healthcare is partnering with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at five CMS school locations for anyone ages 5 and older.

Patients at each CMS location can receive the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to StarMed.

The vaccinations are provided at no cost to the individual, with or without insurance.

Patients also can be tested for the COVID-19 virus at each of the CMS locations.

There is no cost for the test.

Registration for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at the five CMS locations is available at starmed.care.

StarMed staff will offer the vaccinations and testing at these CMS locations, with hours of operation:

  • Rocky River High School, 10505 Clear Creek Commerce Dr., Mint Hill, NC 28227, (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
  • Garinger High School, 1100 Eastway Dr., Charlotte, NC 28205, (8 a.m.- 2 p.m.)
  • James Martin Middle School, 7800 IBM Dr. Charlotte, NC 28262, (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
  • Waddell Language Academy, 8300 Nations Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217, (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
  • Barnette Elementary School, 13659 Beatties Ford Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078, (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was released at 9 a.m., and Mooresville Police is at the school investigating.
Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide in bathroom
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of reported sexual assault at school
Falaah Muhammad Ortega was charged with sexual battery
Police: Woman groped in drive thru line at Salisbury fast food restaurant
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
N.C. Attorney General reaches $20k settlement with Charlotte gas station accused of price...
N.C. Attorney General reaches settlement with Charlotte gas station accused of price gouging during Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Latest News

Roger Siegrist, co-founder of Precious Medals, hugs Carmen Townes, the daughter of Korean War...
Korean War mementos long thought lost returned to veteran’s family in Statesville
Kannapolis Police: say the situation happened in front of Carver Elementary School. Police and...
Person shot multiple times in front of elementary school in Kannapolis, police say
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers