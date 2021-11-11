NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Santas’ in short supply this holiday season

A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to...
A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Talk about holiday humbug: It looks like Santa Claus might not be coming to every small town and city this year.

A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa’s helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.

The head of a professional Santa Claus school in Denver said the region is down about 10-15% in Santas this year, while other Santa-staffing agencies say the demand is up over 120%.

One issue: Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of exposure to COVID-19, especially in children who aren’t yet vaccinated.

Virtual or video visits are one solution that many are using to address the Santa shortage.

The current labor market has companies in other industries struggling as well, including trucking, veterinary services and hospitality.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was released at 9 a.m., and Mooresville Police is at the school investigating.
Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide in bathroom
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of reported sexual assault at school
Falaah Muhammad Ortega was charged with sexual battery
Police: Woman groped in drive thru line at Salisbury fast food restaurant
N.C. Attorney General reaches $20k settlement with Charlotte gas station accused of price...
N.C. Attorney General reaches settlement with Charlotte gas station accused of price gouging during Colonial Pipeline shutdown
Santana Almont Eaves, Jr.
20-year-old sought after teen girl killed in drive-by shooting in Shelby

Latest News

Julia Hawkins gained a world record at the 2021 Louisiana Senior Games in Hammond, La.
105-year-old woman dashes to world record
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled
President Joe Biden pauses during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day and mark...
Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day
An upcoming federally funded study plans to use the PrecivityAD blood test to detect early...
Blood test detecting Alzheimer’s risk to be used in large study of early treatment