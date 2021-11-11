Safety protocols in place for return of Southern Christmas Show

This article has 274 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 21 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 54th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns to Charlotte just in time for the holidays.

It’s back in person after pausing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and begins its run Thursday.

Charlotte’s Park Expo and Conference Center is basically a winter wonderland and organizers said so many people have missed this show because of the pandemic, so it’s bigger and better than ever.

Still, there are some safety things people need to know before heading out. Show organizers said they are in compliance with whatever COVID-19 guidelines are in place for Mecklenburg County.

That means masks are required indoors for right now. That also means those exceptions are in place for those with certain medical and health conditions.

Attendees also don’t have to wear masks if they’re eating or drinking, or under the age of 5.

There are going to be over 400 merchants at the show to welcome guests and get them ready to welcome Santa, who will be there, along with all the crafts, live performances and food from places like Queen City Deli, Wild Bill’s Root Beer, Big Franks and more.

“We’ve brought back the traditions that people are excited about. Behind me we have all the vendors that are going to be selling unique one-of-kind gifts for the holiday season,” one show organizer said. “On the entertainment stage, every hour of the show, you can find choirs, ballet dancers, cloggers. There’s a little something for everybody.”

The Southern Christmas Show runs Nov. 11 through Nov. 21. Go to the show’s website to get a discount on tickets.

