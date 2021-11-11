Rain for tonight, yet drier and cooler weather is ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the Carolinas tonight, bringing scattered rain showers and a few storms.

Friday afternoon temperatures will range from the lower 70s around Charlotte to mid-50s in the mountains.

Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Rain showers develop tonight as a cold front moves through.

More sunshine returns for Friday, with pleasant temperatures.

Cooler temperatures for the weekend.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Jason Myers Thursday evening forecast (WBTV)

A cold front will bring a round of rain showers tonight with heavier rain possible by midnight and during the overnight hours.

Overnight low temperatures will range from the mid-50s around Charlotte to around 40 degrees in the mountains.

Mostly sunny skies develop through the day Friday, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 70s in the Piedmont to mid-50s in the mountains.

Another cold front will move through the region with no rain expected overnight Friday into Saturday morning, ushering in colder air for the weekend.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with morning low temperatures around 40 degrees, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-60s.

The mountains can expect Saturday morning lows in the lower 30s, with highs only in the lower 40s.

Sunday will feature more sunshine with chilly conditions.

Sunday morning low temperatures will be in the lower 30s around Charlotte with upper 50s for the afternoon.

The NC mountains will have Sunday morning lows in the mid-20s, with highs only in the mid-40s.

Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures continue for early next week, with low temperatures in the 30s, and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

High temperatures get back into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front will move into the Carolinas by next Friday, with another chance for scattered rain.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.