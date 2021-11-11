Person shot multiple times in front of elementary school in Kannapolis, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was shot multiple times in front of an elementary school in Kannapolis Thursday afternoon.

Kannapolis Police: say the situation happened in front of Carver Elementary School. Police and emergency responders are on scene.

Classes are not in session at the school Thursday because of Veteran’s Day.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved or any possible arrests.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information.

