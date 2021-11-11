NC DHHS Flu
Novant Health offering mass COVID-19 vaccination events for young kids

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Heath is opening select mass vaccination sites on Saturdays to give school-aged children the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine on a weekend.

According to Novant officials, these Saturday events are intended for children ages 5 to 11 who are newly eligible for the vaccine. Parents do not have to be a Novant Health patient to schedule an appointment at a mass vaccination site.

Novant Health is offering the following mass vaccination events:

Huntersville

When: Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Second-dose appointments will be available at this location on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Where: Novant Health Medical Group – Huntersville - 17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, Huntersville

Charlotte

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Second-dose appointments will be available at a nearby location on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Where: Novant Health Medical Group – East Mecklenburg - 6070 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte

Appointments can be scheduled by using MyChart. According to Novant Health, anyone can create a MyChart account by visiting MyNovant.org.

Legal guardians have primary access to a child’s MyChart account through age 11. To schedule a vaccination, a legal guardian can log in to their own MyChart account and select the child’s user profile. Appointment availability can be accessed under Schedule an Appointment.

For children 12 and over, legal guardians may request to have proxy access to a child’s MyChart account, which includes the ability to schedule or modify appointments on behalf of their child.

Appointments can also be scheduled by using GetVaccinated.org.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose and a different formulation than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older.

