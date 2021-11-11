NC DHHS Flu
New parent led programs at Hopewell High School after guns were recovered

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirm 15 guns have been found on multiple CMS campuses since the starts of the school year in August.

A week ago today, five minors were taken into custody after two guns were found at Hopewell High School in Huntersville.

Superintendent Earnest Winston has said he can’t resolve this problem alone: “What I need help from the community is to help ensure that there is an expectation that no weapons, yet alone guns will ever be brought onto a CMS campus ever.”

Parents are stepping up.

Last night, a board member announced two safety programs, led by parents, will be piloted at Hopewell High.

A Hopewell High parent WBTV spoke with says these programs are a good start, but it can’t end here.

“It’s not just a Hopewell High School issue. It’s a CMS-wide issue,” said LaTasha Earl.

This video captured a fight at her son’s school where what appears to be a gun falls to the ground.

Five students were charged, and two guns were found.

“A lot of things came across my mind. Mixed emotions. Scared. Afraid. The first thing I did was text my son and was like are you okay?”

Hopefully, change is coming.

At a board meeting, school board member Rhonda Cheek announced the safety programs “Dads on Duty” and “Moms on a Mission” will be piloted at Hopewell High.

Cheek said, “Those adult volunteers have been vetted and are going to be joining our teachers and staff really just to kind of move kids along in the hallways, make sure the bathrooms get emptied out on transition times . . .”

The group “Dads on Duty” has actually garnered national attention.

It started in Louisiana.

A group of about 40 dads roam the high school campus after a rash of fights.

Kids say there hasn’t been another incident since.

“We stopped fighting and people started going to class,” said one student.

“We all have a love for children, we all have a love for doing what’s right,” said Dads on Duty founder Michael Lafitte.

For Earl, it’s a good start but can’t be the be-all, end all.

“When you’re an adult, you don’t have anyone monitoring you going to the bathroom. Or if you’re in college, you don’t have that go on as well so it’s like for now, it’s taking precaution measures, I think it’s fine, but again, I feel like that foundation starts at home,” said Earl.

Volunteers will register as a CMS Volunteer and training will be provided before beginning.

The school hopes to have about 20 volunteers per shift and to start the project the week of November 15.

