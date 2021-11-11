Midday Update: Scattered showers through the afternoon,evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our first of a few cold fronts is set to arrive tonight, bringing the likelihood of rain with it.

Rain likely overnight, few storms possible

Sunshine returns Friday

Big cooldown arrives by the weekend

A First Alert is in place for our Veterans Day as showers move in ahead of our next cold front. Anticipate the need for the umbrella at times through the rest of the afternoon and evening, with the likelihood of rain arriving late tonight through the overnight period. Although a few storms are possible, our severe weather threat is very low at this time.

Showers are expected through the rest of Thursday afternoon. (Source: WBTV)

Most of the rain will likely be to our east by the Friday morning commute, and sunshine will be on its way back in for the end of the workweek. Although temperatures won’t be dramatically different tomorrow from where they were today, topping out near 70°, another weak front will push through into the weekend and drop our temperatures even more.

Highs will only reach the 60s Saturday afternoon and the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon. Dry and mostly sunny skies will take us through the weekend.

Yet another weak front will pass overhead as we start off next week and high pressure will settle in from there. Expect sunny, dry, and chilly conditions for the end of the seven-day forecast period!

