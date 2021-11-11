HONORING VETERANS: Events taking place in honor of Veterans Day

This article has 232 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 9 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday is Veteran’s Day and many celebrations and ceremonies are taking place all over the country to honor those who have served.

There are also some events happening right here in our area.

The Charlotte Avenue bridge in Rock Hill will be designated as the Purple Heart Bridge to recognize and honor residents who have received the Purple Heart.

A parade is also happening in Gastonia. That begins at 11 a.m., starting on Main Avenue and ending at Memorial Hall on West Second Avenue.

The Carolinas Veterans Day Festival is happening at Truist Field, located at 324 S. Mint St., in Charlotte.

Organizers say they’ll be doing a community workout, shopping, and taking time to honor those who fought.

Officials say that’s free for all of those who want to attend and is happening Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Cabarrus County, there is a drive-thru event at the Boys and Girls Club in Concord. Community members have made signs as the veterans go through the parking lot. There are also gift bags for the first 300 vets.

The Boys and Girls Club is located at 247 Spring St. NW in Concord.

The Veterans Day parade in Salisbury will begin at 2 p.m. at the Stallings Memorial Baptist Church on South Main Street and goes north through downtown Salisbury. The parade was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

