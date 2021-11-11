First Alert: Veterans Day forecast includes risk of scattered showers deeper into the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First and foremost, THANK YOU, VETERANS!

As for today’s weather, we’ll be tracking a greater risk for scattered showers the deeper we get into the day.

Scattered showers forecast today

Heaviest rain comes late tonight

Cooler air filters in over weekend

Many neighborhoods may remain dry during the morning hours, but showers will break out, first in the mountains and foothills, where chilly temperatures in the 50s are forecast today. Around Charlotte and neighborhoods to the south/east, warmer reading in the lower 70s is forecast again.

The heaviest rain - there may even be a rumble of thunder in one or two neighborhoods - will come tonight, as a frontal system crosses from west to east across the WBTV area during the overnight hours. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

Scattered showers are expected as we get deeper into Thursday. (Source: WBTV)

The rain will quickly taper down during the predawn hours on Friday. As the front drifts east toward the coast Friday morning, sunshine will return with one more last warm afternoon with readings topping out in the low to mid-70s.

Behind Friday’s front, temperatures are forecast to take gradually back down over the weekend. Sunshine will dominate Saturday with seasonal afternoon readings in the mid-60s before cooling off to the upper 50s under partly sunny skies on Sunday.

Looking well down the road, the long-range outlook calls for well-below average chilly weather across the Carolinas early next week, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

