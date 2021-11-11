NC DHHS Flu
First Alert for rain late on Thursday

You shouldn't have any problems for the first half of Veteran's Day, but showers are possible from the afternoon, on
By Leigh Brock
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The morning commute on Thursday will be just fine but there could be showers for the evening one.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • First Alert for Thursday afternoon/ evening
  • Dry weekend
  • Cooler air arrives

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Leigh Brock's Thursday evening forecast
Leigh Brock's Thursday evening forecast(WBTV)

We are monitoring a system moving in from the west. The rest of the evening and even tomorrow morning will be dry. Lows will fall to the mid-40s.

You shouldn’t have any problems for the first half of Veteran’s Day, but showers are possible from the afternoon, on.

The heaviest rain will likely fall from the evening into the first part of the night.

It doesn’t look like we will have a lot of rain in the rain gauge, but the showers could be disruptive at times. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 70s.

By Friday morning, most of the rain should be out of here.

The day will turn out mostly sunny and highs will reach the low 70s.

It won’t be a bad weekend! Expect cooler temperatures though.

With plenty of sun, highs will reach the low 60s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday.

Next week is looking good too. It will be dry with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid-30s.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

