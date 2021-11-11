NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: 19-year-old arrested after barricading self in a shed, ‘terrorizing’ public with stolen gun

Jaquavian Byrd Caldwell
Jaquavian Byrd Caldwell(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte teen was arrested Wednesday night after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say he “terrorized” the community with a stolen gun, left in a stolen car and barricaded himself in a shed.

An off-duty officer was at a Shell gas station off the 5600 block of Brookshire Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. Nov. 10 when he saw a man wearing a bulletproof vest. The man, Jaquavian Byrd Caldwell, 19, had a gun and while CMPD didn’t specify what he was doing with it, said in a press release his actions with the gun “troubled onlookers and raised a concern for public safety.

Caldwell left in a car and the off-duty officer notified on-duty police in the area.

Police tried to stop the car, but the driver fled and crashed near Glenwood Drive and South Hoskins Road.

All four people inside the car fled after the crash, and three of them were quickly arrested.

Officers say Caldwell fled the car with a rifle and pointed it at someone nearby before running into a shed off the 4300 block of Tillman Road.

SWAT officers, CMPD’s Canine and Aviation units joined CMPD worked to de-escalate the situation. Caldwell surrendered peacefully.

Officers determined the gun and car involved were both stolen.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and assault by pointing a gun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or leave the information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

