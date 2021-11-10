Workforce talent? Rowan County has it according to a new scorecard

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Emsi Burning Glass Labor Market Analytics released its sixth annual Talent Attraction Scorecard and Rowan County made a big jump of more than 50 spots from No. 332 to No. 285.

The rankings are based on IRS migration data, job growth, educational attainment, regional competitiveness and job openings per capita.

Rowan is included among large counties with more than 100,000 residents.

”It’s a positive sign to see such a large step in the right direction for Rowan County,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “These numbers show that our labor pool is growing and incoming businesses will be able to hire the staffing they need to be successful.”

According to U.S. Census data, Rowan County’s population grew by 6.1% over the last decade, from 138,428 in 2010 to 146,875 in 2020.

