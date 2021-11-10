NC DHHS Flu
Woman charged with posing as FedEx worker to steal packages

By WPXI Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (WPXI) - Police are charging a Pittsburgh woman after she allegedly posed as a FedEx worker, complete with uniform, to steal hundreds of dollars’ worth of packages.

Laura Woester is facing a misdemeanor theft charge after police say she stole several packages Nov. 4 from Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood. Neighbors caught the thefts on surveillance video in which the suspect can be seen sporting a face mask and black and purple FedEx uniform.

Neighbors say Woester seemingly looked the part of a delivery driver, but clearly, something was off. They spotted her scoping out homes with a black Kia SUV trailing behind her. She would then reportedly run up, grab the packages and run back to the waiting car.

“They think it’s easy money. How do they know what’s in that package? It could be somebody’s heart medicine or something,” resident Keith Bates said. “It’s a bad thing to do… She must not have no heart or soul.”

In one particular incident, neighbors say Woester knew she was caught on camera, so she went back to her car, put on a camo jacket and a different colored mask, then returned to steal more packages shortly thereafter.

“Yeah, maybe you should get a job. That’s my message to her,” resident Hector Marte said.

Neighbors hope, by sharing the story and footage, to prevent others from falling victim to a porch pirate.

Police say they are familiar with Woester from past run-ins. Her court date has not yet been set.

FedEx says it has no record of Woester ever working for the company. It is unclear where she got the uniform. The company adds that their drivers “wear company-issued photo ID badges at all times and only pick up shipments upon request by the customer.”

FedEx encourages anyone who suspects “fraudulent activity” to contact police.

Copyright 2021 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

