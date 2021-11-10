Impaired woman charged after deadly wrong-way crash on I-77 in York County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was charged after a wrong-way collision killed a driver on I-77 northbound in York County Tuesday evening.

Nicole Claire Tanner, 26, has been charged with felony driving under the influence (resulting in death) and open container of liquor in a moving vehicle.

Troopers said Tanner was driving her 2021 Toyota SUV south on I-77 north around 11:20 p.m. when she crashed head-on with the driver of a 2007 Jeep SUV. The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Ajibril Crawford Blake, of Charlotte. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on I-77 north near the 84.5 mile marker, about two miles north of Fort Mill.

