NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Impaired woman charged after deadly wrong-way crash on I-77 in York County

Woman accused of impaired driving, driving wrong way charged after deadly crash on I-77
Woman accused of impaired driving, driving wrong way charged after deadly crash on I-77(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was charged after a wrong-way collision killed a driver on I-77 northbound in York County Tuesday evening.

Nicole Claire Tanner, 26, has been charged with felony driving under the influence (resulting in death) and open container of liquor in a moving vehicle.

One killed in wrong-way crash on I-77 in York County

Troopers said Tanner was driving her 2021 Toyota SUV south on I-77 north around 11:20 p.m. when she crashed head-on with the driver of a 2007 Jeep SUV. The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Ajibril Crawford Blake, of Charlotte. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on I-77 north near the 84.5 mile marker, about two miles north of Fort Mill.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide on campus, district says
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of reported sexual assault at school
Rodney Scott Mahaley, 51, was charged on Monday afternoon.
Former criminal investigator in Rowan County charged with possession of stolen gun, obstruction of justice
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a part of I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 in south Charlotte
Kenny the cat was shot and killed, according to deputies, by a neighbor who was upset that the...
Man charged after shooting and killing neighbor’s cat that he says “hissed” at his puppy

Latest News

William Pennell
Employee accused of stealing safe from job, driving away on golf cart in Statesville
CMS: Lockdown lifted after fighting at West Mecklenburg High School
Lockdown lifted after fighting at West Mecklenburg High School
A protest was held outside of the Theta Chi house Tuesday night following an ECU alert about...
VIDEO: Protest held outside ECU fraternity where alleged drink tampering, sexual assault occurred
The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments would like to remind drivers that if you...
Kannapolis urging residents to “park smart”