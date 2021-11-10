Why are there so few truck drivers?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now, we’re being told to get our holiday shopping done early.

Supplies are low and deliveries are moving slow. Part of it is because there just aren’t enough truck drivers right now.

Right now, the trucking industry is short by about 80,000 drivers. That’s up from 61,000 a few years ago.

Why are there so few truckers right now?

Good question. We asked Sierra Nicole and Austin Carter from Hardaway Freight Logistics on this week’s Good Question Podcast. They’re veterans of the industry.

On Your Side Tonight asked: “What have you guys seen happen to trucking in the past year and a half with the coronavirus pandemic?”

“Oh, there have been some major changes going on,” they said. “There has always been a truck driver shortage for the last several years, but due to the pandemic, a lot of drivers have actually decided to retire early, because if you look at the average age of a truck driver, it’s a 55-year-old male, and so a lot of them decided to retire early for safety reasons to spend time with their family, you know, take advantage of their retirement plans and things like that.

But the younger generation has not been stepping up to fill the void, so the pandemic has really just heightened the issue, which is why we are doing our crowdfunding campaign to really expand our facility so that we can bring in, not only the younger generation but specifically women to fill the void in the trucking industry.”

They mentioned their campaign to raise money to launch a truck driver academy to recruit more women and younger drivers.

But why don’t women and younger people want to join the industry?

They explain that and they explain how the industry has changed from what a lot of people think it is like in this week’s episode of WBTV’s Good Question Podcast.

